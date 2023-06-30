Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,801 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.18% of Ares Capital worth $18,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

ARCC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.92. 1,446,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,690. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

