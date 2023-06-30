Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $28,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.20. 486,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

