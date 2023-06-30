Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Eaton were worth $21,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.54.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.11. The stock had a trading volume of 327,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,959. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.53. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $201.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

