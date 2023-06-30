Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.01. 178,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.62.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

