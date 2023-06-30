Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 111.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 684,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,007 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $23,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,888. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

