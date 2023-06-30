Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $15.91 Million in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 196,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQM traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.35. 203,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,419. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $60.21 and a 52 week high of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.13.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $3.2237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.82%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 60.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

