Capital Advisors Inc. OK Lowers Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,944 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 4.92% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $55,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $156,000.

NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,701. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $49.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

