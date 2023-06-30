Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,335 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 355,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,368,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 884,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 122,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 810,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,623,420. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

