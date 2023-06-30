Capital Advisors Inc. OK Trims Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 19,509 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $34,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,871,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $206.77. 194,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,026. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.13. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

