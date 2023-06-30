Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,920 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,530,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,376,076. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

