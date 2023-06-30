Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys 465 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.67. The stock had a trading volume of 53,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.61.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

