Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after buying an additional 886,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after buying an additional 778,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,295,045,000 after buying an additional 2,457,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after buying an additional 387,696 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after buying an additional 6,490,705 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.69. The stock had a trading volume of 26,447,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,985,996. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $183.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

