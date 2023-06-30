Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $2,772,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $159,461.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chester J. Culver sold 300 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $44,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,259.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total value of $159,461.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,214 shares of company stock worth $473,815 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of AGM stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,488. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.36 and a 200-day moving average of $132.10. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $92.43 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $84.41 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

