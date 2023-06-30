Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

SGOL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. 541,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,580. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

