Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HNDL traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 103,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,208. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.