Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $808,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,360,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,433. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.