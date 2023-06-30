Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 271.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GNW traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 790,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,676. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,649,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,667,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

