Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.9% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,718 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.26. 1,740,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,818,349. The company has a market cap of $206.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Macquarie lifted their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

