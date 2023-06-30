Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 1.5% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,346,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,541,000 after buying an additional 1,935,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,232,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,877,000 after purchasing an additional 423,889 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,530,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 330,740 shares in the last quarter.

PEY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. 123,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $22.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0713 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

