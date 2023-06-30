Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 300 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.32.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,671,211. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.