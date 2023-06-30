Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 153 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Fortive were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $74.44. The company had a trading volume of 239,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,988. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.63. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $74.56.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

