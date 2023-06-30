Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 14,744 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYX. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth $151,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

SPYX stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,225. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

