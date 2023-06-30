Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $1.59 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.99. The stock had a trading volume of 380,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,673. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.91.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

