Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.29. 391,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,378. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $201.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

