Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $457,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,534 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,242 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,592,000 after acquiring an additional 741,605 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.63. The stock had a trading volume of 537,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,323. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.