Capital City Trust Co. FL Invests $209,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.26. 6,894,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,558,164. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

