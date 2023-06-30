Capital City Trust Co. FL Invests $316,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $203,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 102,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,440,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.39. 740,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,777. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.33. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.48 and a 12-month high of $225.50. The stock has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

