Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 75 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after buying an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 16,568.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 355,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GPC stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.94. 164,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,108. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $131.27 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.