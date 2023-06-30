Capital City Trust Co. FL Raises Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $723,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 588,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,553. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

