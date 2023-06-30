Capital City Trust Co. FL Raises Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $167.94. 164,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $131.27 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.24.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

