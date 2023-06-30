Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) is SOL Capital Management CO’s 2nd Largest Position

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,370 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for about 2.7% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 1.59% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $16,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 548,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 92,632 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

CGXU opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $24.36.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

