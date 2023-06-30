Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDB. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MongoDB from $365.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of MongoDB from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $366.30.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock opened at $402.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.13. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.04. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $414.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,154,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,856 shares of company stock valued at $27,327,511 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $7,302,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd raised its position in MongoDB by 33.3% in the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 208,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

