Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.26.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

