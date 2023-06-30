Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.92

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.92 and traded as high as C$5.98. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$5.98, with a volume of 1,058,484 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on CS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$8.70 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.47.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.22.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$453.83 million for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.19986 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

