Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 526.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFX stock opened at $234.95 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.38.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.