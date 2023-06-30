Carderock Capital Management Inc. Takes $36,000 Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,997,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $406,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 103.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,113,000 after buying an additional 1,713,488 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

