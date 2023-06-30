CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for CarMax in a report issued on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut their price objective on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Northcoast Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

KMX opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.05. CarMax has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,964,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $99,730,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 46.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after acquiring an additional 817,285 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 562.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares during the period.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

