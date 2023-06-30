CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

KMX opened at $84.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

