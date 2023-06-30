Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after buying an additional 7,495,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,121,000 after buying an additional 1,609,669 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,137,000 after buying an additional 964,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,733,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,357,000 after buying an additional 936,811 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 487,118 shares in the company, valued at $36,533,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 487,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,533,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $7,886,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,046,440 shares of company stock worth $68,443,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.50. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Bank of America increased their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.48.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

