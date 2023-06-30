Carmel Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on CCK. StockNews.com lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Crown stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average is $83.26. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $102.68.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

