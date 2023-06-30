Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,107 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. CSX makes up about 0.8% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in CSX by 181.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

CSX Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.