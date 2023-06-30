Carmel Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 260,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 296,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $22.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

