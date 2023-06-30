Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for 0.8% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $185.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.21.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

