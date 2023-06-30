Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in NNN REIT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NNN REIT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in NNN REIT by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NNN REIT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NNN REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NNN stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. NNN REIT, Inc has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.42.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. NNN REIT’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NNN REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

NNN REIT Profile

(Free Report)

NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

Featured Stories

