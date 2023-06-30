Carmel Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,800,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $380,823,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,405,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,036,000 after buying an additional 29,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,609,000 after buying an additional 381,727 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.0 %

EXR stock opened at $147.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.22 and a 200-day moving average of $153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.89%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.