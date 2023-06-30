Carmel Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,737.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $112.28 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

