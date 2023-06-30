Carmel Capital Partners LLC Invests $649,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 111.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

CarMax Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of KMX opened at $84.34 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.05.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.