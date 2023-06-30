Carmel Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Broadcom by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7 %

AVGO stock opened at $869.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $737.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $646.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

