Carmel Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 0.7% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Applied Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $145.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.92 and its 200 day moving average is $117.90. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $146.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

