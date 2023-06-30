Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.08 EPS.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,337.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 915.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 68.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $43,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

